Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $12.27 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $78,542.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at $618,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $78,542.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at $618,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at $500,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,713 shares of company stock worth $146,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

