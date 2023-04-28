Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

WHG stock remained flat at $12.27 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $113.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.19. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,509.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at $500,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,509.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,713 shares of company stock worth $146,072. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

