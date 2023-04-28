Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.40 billion-$19.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.03 billion.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.33. 255,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

