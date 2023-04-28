White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Update

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WTM stock traded down $20.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,432.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $1,035.31 and a one year high of $1,560.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,412.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,402.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 63.61%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Stories

