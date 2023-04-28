WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.95. 14,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 18,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $235.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTSI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter worth $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

