Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $252,000 Stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.28% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WINN opened at $16.16 on Friday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

