World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

INT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. 295,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,002,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 282,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.