World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.
INT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. 295,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.
