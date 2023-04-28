World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Hits $0.15

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $61.62 million and approximately $869,993.03 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001134 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,600,079 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

