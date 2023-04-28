WOW-token (WOW) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.52

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.57 million and approximately $16.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00028596 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000800 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02843981 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $16.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

