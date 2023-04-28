WOW-token (WOW) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.52

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.57 million and approximately $16.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00028596 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009880 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
