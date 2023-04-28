X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.29% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

