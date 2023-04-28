XSGD Market Cap Achieves $66.36 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $66.36 million and $1.18 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

