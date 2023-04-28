Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,910 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,384,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,859,000 after acquiring an additional 768,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 135.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 733,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Trading Up 1.1 %

Yum China stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.