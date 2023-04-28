Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $140.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.82.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.