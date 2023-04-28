ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares.
ZTE Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.
ZTE Company Profile
ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTE (ZTCOY)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.