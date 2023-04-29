107,168 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.7% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 4,206,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,037. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

