14,164 Shares in ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.03% of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF by 116.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.56. 90,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,101. ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

The ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILX was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

