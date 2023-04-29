156,498 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,381,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

