1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 168,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRCE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
SRCE traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.68. 83,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,611. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 25.60%.
1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.
