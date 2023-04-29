1st Source Co. (SRCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Price Performance

1st Source stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have commented on SRCE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 913.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 83,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.