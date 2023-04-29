24,531 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000. American Tower makes up about 2.8% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.39. 2,082,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.95. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

