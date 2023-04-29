2,846 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,623,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,067,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,483,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,989,000 after purchasing an additional 152,939 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

