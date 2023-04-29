2,870 Shares in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 353.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 778,220 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 597,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 530,197 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

LXU stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $679.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.