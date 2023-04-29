2,902 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

