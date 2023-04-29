2,982 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.