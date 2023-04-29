44,225 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 436,678 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

