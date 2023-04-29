44,369 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.83.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

