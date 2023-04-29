974 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $203.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $265.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.27. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.