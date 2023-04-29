a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Stock Position Trimmed by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,058 shares during the quarter. a.k.a. Brands accounts for approximately 3.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of a.k.a. Brands worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after buying an additional 1,814,229 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,230,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

NYSE AKA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. 279,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.44 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other a.k.a. Brands news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other a.k.a. Brands news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,712.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

