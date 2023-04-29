A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,300 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,120 shares of company stock worth $799,741. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

AMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

AMRK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 99,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,832. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $842.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.06.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.