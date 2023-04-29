A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,300 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,120 shares of company stock worth $799,741. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.9 %
AMRK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 99,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,832. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $842.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.06.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.