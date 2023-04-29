A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 306,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,732,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,150,000 after buying an additional 287,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

