A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 68,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A2Z Smart Technologies stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.12. 16,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. A2Z Smart Technologies has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 180.27% and a negative return on equity of 256.16%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

