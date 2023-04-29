Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Down 3.0 %

Aadi Bioscience stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 111,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,228. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity at Aadi Bioscience

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $71,393.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,905,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,199,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 207,190 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 224,178 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

