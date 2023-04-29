AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

AB Volvo (publ) Cuts Dividend

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.