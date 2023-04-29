AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie updated its FY23 guidance to $10.72-11.12 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of ABBV traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,123,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.
