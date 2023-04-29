abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,178 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,338 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,728,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 484,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,560,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.05. 4,920,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,156. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.