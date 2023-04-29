Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.
ACHC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,752. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,751,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 210,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after acquiring an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
