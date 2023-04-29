Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

ACHC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,752. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,751,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 210,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after acquiring an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Acadia Healthcare

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

