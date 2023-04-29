Achain (ACT) 1-Day Volume Hits $177,475.07

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $177,475.07 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004323 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003332 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002575 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.