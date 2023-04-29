Achain Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $178,210.01 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003337 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

