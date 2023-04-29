Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Up 95.6% in April

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclarion

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.00% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion Stock Performance

Aclarion stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 250,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,047. Aclarion has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

