Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Acme United Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:ACU opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.89. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Acme United Company Profile
Further Reading
