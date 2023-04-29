Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Acme United Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ACU opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.89. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

