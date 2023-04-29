ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in April

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$34.66 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of C$21.93 and a 52 week high of C$34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.63.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

