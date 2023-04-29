Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

AYI opened at $157.38 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

