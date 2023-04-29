Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Down 39.5% in April

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADMP remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 467,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

