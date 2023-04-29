ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Up 1.4%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €8.40 ($9.33) and last traded at €8.40 ($9.33). 34,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.28 ($9.20).

ADLER Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $912.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADLER Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADLER Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.