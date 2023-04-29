Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

