African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance

AFBOF opened at $12.60 on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered African Rainbow Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

