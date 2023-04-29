Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $56.73. 3,431,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

