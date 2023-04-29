Aion (AION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $321.70

Aion (AION) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $634,441.57 and approximately $321.70 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00142731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00064145 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.