AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABSSF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABSSF opened at $5.19 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment focuses in rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding related chemicals.

