Airbus (EPA:AIR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.37

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €123.37 ($137.08) and traded as high as €126.38 ($140.42). Airbus shares last traded at €124.08 ($137.87), with a volume of 1,661,986 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €151.00 ($167.78) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($177.78) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($116.67) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($144.44) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($150.00) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.86.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.